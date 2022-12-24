From a hard look in the mirror to dinosaurs rolling down Tate Blvd. in Hickory, this is the year in photos

From giant arches reduced to shattered beams to an emotional graduate being comforted by her principal, 2022 offered no shortage of compelling images.

The Hickory Daily Record was there to capture these moments — both the large moments that dominated public discussion as well as the quieter moments that reflected the complex feelings of people in the community.

Here’s a look at our top 10 photos of 2022:

Where do we go from here?







Iland Brock, 4, dozed off during July’s gun violence vigil at Mount Zion Baptist Church. The need to provide support and provide direction for young people was a major theme of the vigil.

In July, leaders of the Ridgeview community held a vigil at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in an attempt to answer a pressing question: What can be done about the wave of shootings that has taken place recently in Hickory?

No definitive plan emerged from the meeting, but several themes did, with one of the major ones being the need to protect and look after the youth in the community. In several of the recent shootings, young people had either been victims or were facing charges.

In the midst of the passionate and often lively discussion, there was a tranquil moment as 4-year-old Iland Brock dozed off during the meeting.

A hard look in the mirror

2022 was a year of accountability for Donna Steele, the former CEO of a German-based company with a location in Hickory. Steele embezzled millions from her company. She would eventually be sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay around $17 million in restitution.

Steele is shown here leaving federal court in Charlotte after pleading guilty to the embezzlement scheme in January, her image reflected in the car’s window as she prepares to drive away.

From icon to spectacle







Hickory leaders had hoped the large, wooden arches installed above N.C. Highway 127 would become an iconic symbol of a dynamic city. In only a few short months, any potential the arches had to be an icon had evaporated once the structure collapsed in February.

The arch collapse triggered a massive online response of memes and jokes. People from around the city, such as those seen in the image above, flocked to downtown to get a look at the large, splintered beams.

Perseverance







Graduation can be an emotional time for the students transitioning to the next parts of their lives, and Hickory High graduate Zymerhia Janixa Izard was no exception.

Izard choked up during her speech to her fellow graduates in May as she spoke of the anxiety and many sleepless nights she had endured to get there while also speaking of her pride that she — and her fellow graduates — had made it to that moment.

She was greeted with applause from her classmates and was comforted by Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle, who leaped out of her chair to embrace Izard.

A family mourns







Hickory resident Philip Paxson was killed when he drove off a collapsed bridge in Hickory on Sept. 30.

In the days and weeks after his death, the site became a memorial as loved ones placed photos, flowers and other items of significance for the 47-year-old father of two.

The photo captured Paxson’s widow Alicia Paxson, second from left, and her sister Kayla Bubar paying an emotional visit to the bridge.

Home, sweet home

Before Luke Crutchfield, 74, found a home at Center Crossing, the recently opened apartment development for low-income seniors, he had spent about four years living in a white Cadillac DeVille he nicknamed “White Lightning.”

In this image taken in February, Crutchfield looks down at “White Lightning” from the window of his new home.

A man and his dog

A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 321 on Dec. 16 sent at least two people to the hospital and slowed traffic in the area.

Here, the driver of the overturned truck and his dog look on as state troopers conduct their review of the crash.

Jurassic joy ride

After a seven-year hiatus, the Catawba Science Center started up its dinosaur exhibit once again with the help of Catawba Valley Community College students who worked to restore the animatronic dinosaurs to their former glory.

In June, a few months before the exhibit opened, the newly refurbished dinosaurs were hauled from the college to the science center. In the image, the dinosaurs are traveling down Tate Boulevard with the First Plaza building positioned prominently in the background.

Remembrance







More than 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, communities in Catawba County still hold ceremonies to commemorate the event. Conover, which owns a piece of the World Trade Center structure, is among the cities that makes a point of holding a gathering to mark the anniversary.

Here, Sgt. Jaime Arbelaez, a member of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, adjusts his uniform in preparation for taking part in the ceremony with other members of the honor guard.

Sniffing for clues







In July, law enforcement officers had a break in the case involving the 2021 disappearance of 29-year-old Catawba County resident Anthony John Jaworsky.

Officers searching for new leads along Curley’s Fish Camp Road near Hildebran, including the SBI special agent with K-9 seen above, were able to develop enough information to charge 23-year-old Hickory resident Mark Anthony Ortiz with disposal of a body and obstruction of justice.