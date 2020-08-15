Frightful flooding: Hickory firefighters rescue people from cars, homes; state of emergency declared

The downpours that caused flooding across Catawba County Friday evening and Saturday morning turned dangerous for some residents.

Fire Education Specialist Terri Byers said Saturday that Hickory firefighters donned wetsuits and used ropes to rescue people from two vehicles in the St. Stephens community as fast-moving water began to push the cars from the road. Byers said the rescues happened near the intersection of 29th Avenue Drive NE and 22nd Street NE.

She added that a father and two children were rescued from rising floodwaters by Hickory firefighters at a home in the 1400 block of 9th Avenue SE.

Byers said people were also evacuated from Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory as flooding threatened their homes and safety.

The flooding led the Catawba County Commissioners to issue a state of emergency declaration Saturday morning.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County at 7:51 a.m. Saturday due to excessive rainfall in the county, according to a release issued by the county.

The excessive rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents, the release stated.