Friends of the Library groups celebrated

“We are so fortunate to have Friends groups that generously support the library’s mission and vision to empower lives and build community by bringing people, information, and ideas together,” said library director Siobhan Loendorf. “Our Summer Learning programs would not be the same without the Friends’ support. This year, their funding allowed the library to purchase Beanstack software and move Summer Learning to an online format. The Friends also sponsor professional performers and incentive prizes to keep kids engaged in learning all summer long. This past year, the Friends groups also helped the library kick off our first annual Library Giving Day by offering to match all donations dollar for dollar up to $500. It was a huge success, and we look forward to our next Library Giving Day in April.”