Friends of library to present outdoor book sale

HICKORY — The Friends of Hickory Public Libraries will hold an outdoor spring book sale on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at the Patrick Beaver Library at the SALT Block. Everything is priced to go at only $1 each.

“Now that spring is here and the weather is pleasant, we are excited to host an outdoor, socially distanced book sale,” said Rochelle Walton, president of the Friends group. “We were unable to have our annual October book sale in 2020, which means we are absolutely overflowing with books."

The outdoor sale is being held at the Patrick Beaver Library, 375 Third St. NE, Hickory, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 30 and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 1. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Hickory Public Library. Masks are required, and patrons are asked to observe social distancing.