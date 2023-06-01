HICKORY — Two Hickory authors will be featured at the Friends of Hickory Public Library annual meeting on Saturday, June 3.

Mary Felkins, who has published four romance novels, and Gloria Coppola, author, life, health and writing coach whose first novel is now out, will speak about their writing careers, creative inspirations and aspirations.

The meeting, which will begin at 10 a.m. and includes a social hour, will be in the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library meeting room, just off the lobby.

“The annual meeting is for all members of the Friends of Hickory Public Library and the public to help raise awareness of our organization,” said Donna Walton, Friends co-president with Becky Smith.

In addition, the Friends Volunteer of the Year will be announced.

Since her first book was published in 2019, Felkins has published three more romance novels, including two books in the Louisiana series — “The Heart of Moreland Manor” — with a third in progress and a fourth in the planning.

In addition, Felkins is a blogger, member of Christian writers groups, My Book Therapy and Novel Academy. According to her bio, “She writes happily ever after with smatterings of hilarity, passion and truth.”

Coppola draws from her experience as a “visionary, an award-winning author and educator and an international professional life and health coach” in writing her first novel, “Too Many Goodbyes.” She has also written three non-fiction books and co-authored four non-fiction books.

Her background material says that “she specializes in assisting others to find their true purpose. Her personal experiences led her on an inner spiritual journey to engage and emphasize and sympathize with those who have lost hope and faith.”

Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit organization providing support and services for the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries. Book sale proceeds fund special library programs, summer reading programs for children, the annual bookmark contest, The Book Page featuring recently published works, special furniture and equipment for library areas. Supporters can renew or sign up for new memberships at the annual meeting.

In addition to quarterly book sales, the Friends operate the Corner Bookstore at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE, in the SALT Block.