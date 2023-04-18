HICKORY — It’s time to stock up on spring reading at the Friends of Hickory Public Library April book sale at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Shoppers can choose from a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction at bargain prices.

The sale, which will be in the main meeting room, is set for Friday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 22, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All fiction will be two for $1 and all other books, including a good selection of children’s books, only $1 each. In addition, $1 will purchase four DVDs, three romance novels or two audio books.

Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit providing support and services to the Patrick Beaver Memorial and Ridgeview libraries. Supporters can renew or join the Friends during the sale.

In addition to quarterly book sales, Friends volunteers operate the Corner Bookstore at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE, Hickory, in the SALT Block.