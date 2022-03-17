 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends group holding book sale at library

HICKORY — A selection of fiction and large-print books selling two for $1 are among the bargains at the Friends of Hickory Public Library quarterly book sale being held on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March19.

The sale, which will be in the main meeting room of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE, in the SALT Block, will also feature puzzles, DVDs and a large number of children’s books. Hours are Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Books for the sales come from the numerous donations that are sorted by a crew of volunteers every week.

Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit providing support and services to the Patrick Beaver Memorial and Ridgeview libraries. Supporters can renew or join the Friends during the sale.

In addition to sponsoring quarterly book sales, the Library Corner Book Store at Patrick Beaver is operated year-round by Friends volunteers.

