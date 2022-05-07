Friday night fight leads to stabbing death in Hickory; police are investigating homicide

The Hickory Police Department has opened a homicide investigation following a fight between two Hickory men on Friday that left one stabbed to death.

Police were called to the scene of a fight shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on Second Avenue SE. They found 37-year-old Brandon Scott Willis suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a release from the department.

Willis was first taken to Frye Regional Medical Center and then to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police that Willis attacked 21-year-old Christopher Isaiaha Bradley. They said Willis was walking down the street yelling at Bradley, who was sitting in a vehicle in a driveway, according to the release.

Willis “(knocked Bradley) to the ground and continued to physically assault him,” according to the release. Bradley then stabbed Willis and called police.

The police have not announced any charges in the case.

Police ask that anyone with information on the case to call 828-328-5551 or reach out to Investigator C. Sutton by calling 828-261-2614 or emailing csutton@hickorync.gov.

