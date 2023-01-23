Freshman helps Hickory High soccer team claim state title; he's lived in Hawaii, South Korea and Turkey

Hickory High School freshman Braeden McCourt has lived in Hickory for about two years. He’s quickly made his mark in the school’s soccer history.

In his just-completed freshman season, he was named MVP in the state title game that gave the Red Tornadoes soccer team its first state championship since 2001.

McCourt, 14, comes from a military family. He lived in Texas, Florida, Hawaii, South Korea and Turkey before his father retired and the family settled in Hickory.

“Braeden is one of the most well-rounded student athletes I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” said Brian Jillings, head coach for the soccer team. “He’s only a freshman, but he’s so mature beyond his years. He’s going to be successful in whatever he does.”

Jillings said McCourt’s skills immediately impressed his teammates, and McCourt fit in seamlessly.

There were some holes, Jillings said, coming into the new season. The team needed a center back in defense, he said, and the position is usually filled by older, more seasoned players.

“But we figured, ‘Let’s give Braeden a shot at it,’ and he just ran with it,” Jillings said. “I hardly remember him ever coming off the field the entire season, which is rare for any age athlete. But as a freshman, it’s an incredible accomplishment.”

After the soccer team won the state championship, McCourt said he was regularly stopped and congratulated. Many of those who stopped him were strangers, he said.

“It was a really heartwarming feeling,” McCourt said. “These people have never met me in my life, but are still happy for me.”

Lucky combo: military background, parental support

McCourt said he has been lucky to have people throughout his life who have pushed him to do his best.

“I think the military background, (and) moving around a lot has helped shape me,” McCourt said. “(And) I think it’s amazing how (my parents) raised me, and I hope to raise my kids the exact same way.”

McCourt said the support of his parents is a huge factor in his accomplishments.

Soccer journey started in South Korea

Although his surroundings often changed, soccer was a constant in McCourt’s life. He started playing in South Korea when he was 3 and continued because he enjoyed it.

When asked about playing soccer in foreign countries and potential language barriers, McCourt said he usually played on a military base. However, he recalls overcoming language barriers in other places.

“I remember going to restaurants … (and) to get your message out, you just had to think of other ways. You have to use your body,” he said. “It’s really cool how much you can communicate without even speaking the same language.”

Hot air balloon rides in Turkey

McCourt said his favorite place he visited is Cappadocia in Turkey, where he and his family stayed in one of the region’s cave hotels.

Cappadocia is known for its underground cities, which were constructed centuries ago by Christians who were persecuted for their faith. McCourt said he enjoyed learning the historical context of the area.

“There are also hot air balloons every single morning at 5 a.m.,” he said. “And you get to go on hot air balloons, so that was a lot of fun.”

Everything is on the table

Looking forward, McCourt said, “I think everything is on the table right now.” His favorite subject is math, he said, which opens the door for many fields of study.

“Collegiate soccer is a dream of mine, and if an opportunity like that came up, I would not trade it for anything,” McCourt said, adding that Stanford University is one of his dream schools.

“I don’t know, all doors are open right now,” McCourt said. “Why close doors early when you don’t have to?”