Fresh Chef open in Hickory

Fresh Chef, a local restaurant chain with a location in Conover, has a new spot in Hickory.
The Conover location saw such success in its first year, its owners knew another location was in order. Kelly Heizer, one of four partners in the venture, started looking for a building between Hickory and Morganton in 2020.
Last year, the opportunity opened in the former Nagano Japanese Restaurant building at 1825 N. Center St. in Hickory. Heizer said he knew it was the right place.
“The main reason I’m opening here is I have people who live in Conover who don’t eat (at Fresh Chef) anymore because it’s too busy,” Heizer said. “About 50% of our customers come from Hickory, so now they can come here.”
Heizer spoke from the 180-seat restaurant that has been renovated and updated since Heizer started work in November 2021. The space is much larger than other Fresh Chef locations, which seat closer to 100 people, he said.
To manage the larger space, the restaurant is split into several areas: a casual, indoor patio with a bar, a main dining room and a private dining room.
The indoor patio greets customers as they enter. Heizer built a wooden pergola to cover the casual-seating area, which is next to a bar.
“It’s like a patio but without the heat, cold or bugs,” he said.
The bar is a variation from the Conover location, but Heizer thought the Hickory crowd might enjoy it, Heizer said.
A wall separates the patio and bar area from the main dining area, which is a more dimly lit, quieter setting, Heizer said. He envisions quiet dinners, hours-long catch-ups between friends and quick lunches in the area.
A private room is off the main dining area. It won’t open for a few weeks. The main dining room of the restaurant opened in mid-February.
The preparation for opening was a smooth process, Heizer said. About a third of the staff at the new restaurant came from the Conover location, so there are experienced people on hand to guide new employees.
Heizer often credits the staff for the success at the Conover location. That and the food, he said.
“That’s what got me hooked — it’s all fresh,” he said. “It takes upscale concepts and brings it to a casual restaurant. You can come in here in a jeans and a T-shirt. It offers a little bit for everyone.”
The Hickory restaurant won’t be the last for Heizer, he said. He plans to keep looking for new locations.