Fresh Chef open in Hickory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s like a patio but without the heat, cold or bugs,” he said.

The bar is a variation from the Conover location, but Heizer thought the Hickory crowd might enjoy it, Heizer said.

A wall separates the patio and bar area from the main dining area, which is a more dimly lit, quieter setting, Heizer said. He envisions quiet dinners, hours-long catch-ups between friends and quick lunches in the area.

A private room is off the main dining area. It won’t open for a few weeks. The main dining room of the restaurant opened in mid-February.

The preparation for opening was a smooth process, Heizer said. About a third of the staff at the new restaurant came from the Conover location, so there are experienced people on hand to guide new employees.

Heizer often credits the staff for the success at the Conover location. That and the food, he said.

“That’s what got me hooked — it’s all fresh,” he said. “It takes upscale concepts and brings it to a casual restaurant. You can come in here in a jeans and a T-shirt. It offers a little bit for everyone.”