Freezing temperatures led to more than 120 calls to Hickory Public Utilities Department

Over the Christmas weekend, near-record low temperatures caused issues with waterlines and ruptured pipes in the Hickory area.

The Hickory Public Utilities Department received more than 120 calls for service from Dec. 22-26, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said on Thursday.

“The bulk of the calls were related to meter service disconnection due to freezing and ruptured pipes on customers’ property,” Pennell said. “Along with the freezing conditions, staff were also tasked with dealing with power outages in north Hickory and ensuring sewer pump stations remained functional.”

Of the service calls, eight were waterline related, 11 were sewer related, and more than 100 calls were requests to turn off meters due to frozen or damaged pipes, Pennell said.

At least 250 hours were spent responding to calls throughout the weekend, Pennell said.

“Small leaks are still surfacing and being repaired to date,” Pennell said.