Temperatures will drop below freezing in Catawba and surrounding counties tonight and on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.

A cold snap is not unusual this time of year, said meteorologist Rodney Hinson. What is unusual is that the winter was unseasonably warm, which caused early growth among trees and plants, Hinson said. He added that the National Weather Service issues freeze warnings closer to April 15 in a normal year.

Hinson advised gardeners to bring potted plants inside and cover plants that cannot be brought in.

No precipitation is expected, and roads are not predicted to ice over at this time, Hinson said.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to about 28 degrees.

Tuesday will have a high near 46, and wind gusts up to 28 mph, according to the forecast. Tuesday evening, temperatures will drop to about 25, and Hinson said wind chill values may be close to 20 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast says there will be areas of frost before 9 a.m., but otherwise it will be a sunny day with a high near 57. The low will be 27. There may be frost between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The region will warm up on Thursday with an estimated high of 63 and a low of 41.