Free WiFi comes to Hickory library parking lots

HICKORY — Free 5G WiFi now is available in Hickory Public Library parking lots as part of the state’s N.C. Student Connect partnership and “Park and Learn” project.

The new WiFi network is in action at both Hickory Public Library branches — Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library. To connect to a network while in the vicinity of a library, look for NCGuestWiFi in your device’s list of available networks.

Intended to create accessible sites where students can connect to the internet to download lessons in order to complete assignments at home, the parking lot WiFi is available 24/7 and filtered to be compliant with the Child Internet Protection Act (CIPA). Although provided primarily for students, the internet access is available for anyone with a capable mobile device.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, with physical operations temporarily inside the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW.

For more information, call 828-304-0500.