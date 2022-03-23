Free webinars to focus on QuickBooks products

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present three free webinars to assist small businesses with using QuickBooks to manage and track financial information.

The SBC will present “Introduction to QuickBooks” on Thursday, March 24, from 9-11 a.m. QuickBooks is a leading accounting software for small businesses, with desktop accounting applications as well as cloud-based versions that accept business payments, manage and pay bills, and manage payroll functions.

This webinar provides an introduction to the Desktop (Pro, Premier, Accountant, Enterprise) and Online (Simple Start, Essentials, Plus and Advanced) products to help attendees determine the best product for their business.

The SBC will present “QuickBooks Desktop” on March 29 from 9-11 a.m. This webinar will provide a complete introduction to the QuickBooks Desktop product, including setting up a company file and chart of accounts, navigating the home page, setting up products and services, receiving payments, paying bills, and more. This webinar will also show participants how to generate and understand financial reports.

The SBC will present “QuickBooks Online” on March 31 from 9-11 a.m. QuickBooks Online, or QBO, is a monthly subscription, cloud-based accounting software that offers users anywhere, anytime access. This webinar provides an overview of QBO, shows participants how make transactions to operate their business, and explains how to view financial reports while simplifying bookkeeping.

These programs will be presented in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required and registered attendees will receive log-in information.

To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.