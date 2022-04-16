Free webinars offer help to new businesses

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting START-UP 2022, a series of free webinars to help start-ups and new businesses successfully launch and begin operations.

On Monday, April 25, the Small Business Center will present “How to Start a Business” from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will get an overview for how to start a new business, including strategies for financing and marketing. The program will also review resources that available to assist new businesses.

On Wednesday, April 27, the Small Business Center will present “Financing Your Small Business” from 1-2:30 p.m. This webinar will examine how to access capital and discuss the differences between traditional and non-traditional lenders, equity vs. debt financing, and other business finance topics.

On Monday, May 2, the Small Business Center will present “Writing a Business Plan that Works” from 1-2:30 p.m. This webinar explores how to assemble a business plan and how the elements of a business plan together to make it a valuable document for a new or existing business.

On Wednesday, May 4, the Small Business Center will present “Bookkeeping Made Easy” from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to track expenses and revenues and what options they have for maintaining financial records. The program also covers the financial reports which are most important for business success.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Small Business Center will present “Business Taxes 101” from 1-2:30 p.m. This webinar explores the tax requirements for small businesses, covering important deadlines, forms, recordkeeping and the actual filing process. Participants will learn what triggers tax audits and how to prevent or survive an audit.

On Monday, May 16, the Small Business Center will present “Marketing for Success” from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to build an effective marketing plan in order to reach their target customers using the varied marketing tools available for businesses.

There is no charge to participate in these programs, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.