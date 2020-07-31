Free webinars designed to assist nonprofits

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will present two free webinars to assist nonprofit organizations with researching and writing grant proposals.
The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Grant Writing – What the Pros Know” webinar on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 9-10:30 a.m. This webinar provides a comprehensive introduction to grant writing, outlining what should be included in a successful grant application and identifying common pitfalls to avoid.
The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Show Me the Money—Effective Grant Research” webinar on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 9-10:30 a.m. This webinar helps participants conduct successful grant research, including how to locate available grants on local and government levels and how to navigate organizational websites to locate funding opportunities.
Both of these webinars will be presented by local company Funding for Good.
There is no charge to attend these webinars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
