Free webinars designed for new businesses

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting START-UP 2022, a series of free webinars to assist start-ups and new businesses successfully launch and begin operations.

The first two programs in the series are “How to Start a Business” which will be held on Monday, April 25, and “Financing Your Small Business” on Wednesday, April 27.

On Monday, the Small Business Center will present “How to Start a Business” from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will get an overview for how to start a new business, including strategies for financing and marketing. The program will also review resources that are available to assist new businesses.

On Wednesday, the Small Business Center will present “Financing Your Small Business” from 1-2:30 p.m. This webinar will examine how to access capital and discuss the differences between traditional and non-traditional lenders, equity versus debt financing, and other business finance topics.

There is no charge to participate in these programs, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online and for information on additional START-UP programs.