Free webinar to focus on selling online
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Finding Merchandise for Online Sales” webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 4-6 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

This webinar helps participants learn secrets to sourcing merchandise to sell online from a variety of sources, as well as how to research products and find best-selling items on retail platforms. The program also discusses working with wholesalers, liquidators, and drop-shippers.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

