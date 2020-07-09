Free virtual mental health training offered

HICKORY - People are invited to participate in two virtual training sessions provided by VayaHealth in partnership with Hickory Public Library on July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present two sessions: “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Mental Illness” and “Dementia & Psychosis Behavior: What You Need to Know.”
The first virtual session, at 10 a.m., is “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Mental Illness.” Communication is the string that ties us all together. If that string isn’t strong enough or is broken, our relationships tend to unravel. This session is designed to look at common communication problems and methods to make it an easier, more efficient process. Participants will look at examples of communication to use and those not to use.
The second virtual session, at 11 a.m., is “Dementia & Psychosis Behavior: What You Need to Know.” This session uses case review and activities to identify challenging behaviors associated with dementia and psychosis. Participants will review factors that may trigger behaviors and discuss prevention and intervention strategies.
Contact hours will be available.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. A reminder email with login information for the Microsoft Teams meeting will be sent by Vayahealth on the day of the event.
