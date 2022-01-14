Free training sessions offered at library

HICKORY — You are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about hoarding and OCD.

An evidence-based training entitled “I’m Covered Up: What you Need to Know About Hoarding” will begin at 10 a.m. and “OCD: Supporting People with Obsessions and Compulsions in an Adaptive Way” will start at 11 a.m.

VayaHealth is providing the training.

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.