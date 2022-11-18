Free Thanksgiving meals available in Catawba County for those in need

A number of local churches will be offering free Thanksgiving meals to people in need as the holiday approaches.

This is not a complete list, but here are some of the churches serving Thanksgiving meals:

Woodlawn Baptist Church will host a free Thanksgiving Blessing Meal on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to the church’s Facebook page. It is a drive-thru event, and the meal will consist of chicken casserole with stuffing, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, rolls and apple pie. The address is 210 Conover Blvd. W., in Conover.

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church ELCA will have a free community Thanksgiving meal on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the church’s website. The address is 2259 12th Avenue NE in Hickory. The church is beside the CVS pharmacy.

Six local churches will co-host the Six Crosses Thanksgiving Celebration on Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Beth Palermo of First United Methodist Church said it is a free meal and the sign-up sheet is at the Hickory Soup Kitchen. It is an inside dining event with limited seating. The menu consists of turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, dressing and deserts. The meal will be at the First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center at 311 Third Ave. NE in Hickory. Other churches participating include First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and The Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

Hickory Bible Church is holding a free community Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to noon, according to the church’s Facebook page. The address is 909 U.S. Highway 70 in Hickory.