Free tai chi classes designed for beginners
HICKORY — People are invited to get active and try something new at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

A beginners' tai chi class will be presented every Wednesday in January at 6 p.m. with Diane Christensen from the Highland Recreation Center. Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility.

Each session is limited to 45 people on a first-come basis.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.

