HICKORY — The Chalk Our Walk Contest is a free sidewalk chalk art exhibition and contest being held at Stanford Park on Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants ages 2 and older are invited to show off their artistic talents in this fun contest. Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries in each category: ages 2-5, ages 6-11, ages 12 and older, and artist groups of two to five people.

Register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs to reserve a three-hour time block and a 10-by-10-foot space to design a masterpiece. One box of complimentary chalk will be provided with registration.

Stanford Park is located at 1451 Eighth Street Drive NE in Hickory.

For more information, contact events coordinator Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.