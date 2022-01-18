 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free shredding event planned at Hickory library
Free shredding event planned at Hickory library

HICKORY — For the ninth straight year, Hickory-based shredding company Enviro-Shred will offer free shredding service at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Jan. 29, from  10 a.m. to noon. Individuals will have the opportunity to shred at no charge up to two boxes or bags of personal documents in Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s parking lot.

The two boxes or bags must not be larger than the size of banker boxes (10 inches high, 15 inches wide and 24 inches deep). Any type and color of home office paper may be brought for shredding. Paper clips, staples, manila envelopes and credit cards are allowed for shredding. Items not permitted for shredding are heavy metals, newspapers, magazines, and plastic.

Enviro-Shred offers a variety of services for businesses and a Drop and Shred location at 1045 Second Ave., NW, for individuals to use throughout the year. To learn more about their services and fees, call Enviro-Shred at 866-907-4733 or visit their website at enviroshrednc.com.

For more information, visit www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.

