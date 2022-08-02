Free senior bingo returns to Hickory library

HICKORY — Senior bingo returns to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Aug. 8, and will be offered the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. Each session will last approximately an hour.

The emphasis is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Senior bingo is sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.

This program is free and open to senior citizens. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.