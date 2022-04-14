 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free programs to focus on bipolar disorder

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, April 21, for “Bipolar: Extreme Mood Variations: Is There Stability?” and “Keeping the Balance: Mood Stabilizing Medications.”

Whether you are the caregiver of someone with bipolar disorder or the individual living with the inability to maintain a consistent mood, feeling “stable” is often an infrequent reality. These two trainings address causes, risk factors and treatment of bipolar disorder with a focus on the impact on the geriatric population.

“Bipolar: Extreme Mood Variations: Is There Stability?” will begin at 10 a.m. and “Keeping the Balance: Mood Stabilizing Medications” will begin at 11 a.m.

The programs are free but space is limited so registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.

