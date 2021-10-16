 Skip to main content
Free programs designed to assist nonprofits

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College  Small Business Center will host two no-cost webinars on Oct. 21 to assist nonprofit organizations with developing their budgets and with their fundraising. The programs will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices. 

On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m., the CVCC Small Business Center will host "Identifying Needs and Building Budgets.” The webinar shows nonprofits how to deconstruct programs and develop realistic budgets to drive fundraising, identify funding gaps, and craft realistic projections at the program and organization levels.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., the CVCC Small Business Center will host "How to Craft a Written Fundraising Plan,” focusing on how to identify the essential data in a nonprofit organization's past and present to create a fundraising plan that works. The program explores options to diversify revenue streams and how to determine where and if grants fit into an organization’s funding equation.

Mandy Pearce with local business Funding for Good will lead these sessions. 

There is no charge to attend these webinars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

