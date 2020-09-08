Free program helps seniors navigate Medicare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Join Carolina Caring for a presentation by Knowhow’s David Critchlow entitled “Navigating Medicare: What You Need to Know” via Zoom on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. to learn more about choosing Medicare, which can be one of the most baffling and consequential decisions we make as we grow older. Missteps are common and can result in gaps in care, higher costs and life-time penalties.

Through his decision-support program — “Knowhow” — Critchlow helps older adults navigate what they don’t know about Medicare whether they are contemplating Medicare as they turn 65; transitioning from an employer-based health plan; or thinking about changing the Medicare coverage they have — which may make seniors subject to timing rules and other regulations that can take them by surprise.

For more information or to register, contact Stuart Madow at smadow@carolinacaring.org or call 704-775-3624.