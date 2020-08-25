Free program helps seniors navigate Medicare

NEWTON — Join Carolina Caring for a presentation by Knowhow’s David Critchlow entitled “Navigating Medicare: What You Need to Know” via Zoom on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. to learn more about choosing Medicare, which can be one of the most baffling and consequential decisions we make as we grow older. Missteps are common and can result in gaps in care, higher costs and life-time penalties.

Through David Critchlow’s decision-support program — “Knowhow” — Critchlow helps older adults navigate what they don’t know about Medicare whether they are contemplating Medicare as they turn 65; transitioning from an employer-based health plan; or thinking about changing the Medicare coverage they have — which may make seniors subject to timing rules and other regulations that can take them by surprise.

For more information or to register, contact Stuart Madow at smadow@carolinacaring.org or call 704-775-3624.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org