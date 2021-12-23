Free online grief support class offered

NEWTON — Carolina Caring is offering a free online grief support class. Through a sequence of stretching and breathing techniques, this class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors.

All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress.

This virtual class will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will meet every Tuesday throughout the month of January. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.