Long View citizens can get free basic obedience training for their dogs at the police department.

As of Monday, the Long View Police Department began accepting applications for their new citizen K-9 academy. Anyone that wants to participate has until May 12 to submit an application, according to a Facebook post on the town’s Facebook page.

The classes will begin May 17, Long View Police Maj. Justin Reid said. The hour-long classes will be every Wednesday for seven weeks, the post said.

The academy will also be available for residents of Catawba and Burke counties. Long View residents will get first priority, the post said.

During these classes, the dogs will get basic obedience training, the post said.

The goal of the course is to teach the dogs to sit, stay, lie down and heel by voice and hand commands. The academy will also train for leash walking, the post said.

“The commands of sit, stay, down, and heel will all be performed on and off a leash,” Reid said. “Our goal is to have the dog sit on its hindquarters with either voice or hand commands and remain sitting until commanded otherwise. We also want the dog to lay down with all four of its legs on the ground. The heel will consist of the dog walking beside its owner on and off leash without the dog getting distracted and wandering off. Basic obedience is the foundation to all other training.”

The pet owners will learn how to use markers or cues.

“Marker or cue training is training involving a specific word, noise or the use of clicker sound tool,” Reid said. “After repetitive training, the dog will associate certain sounds or clicks to certain actions expected by the owner.”

Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Any one between the ages of 16 and 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, the post said.

Dogs must be 6 months or older. Only one dog will be trained per household. Applicants are subject to background checks and will have to sign a release of liability, the post said.

Dogs must be vaccinated for distemper, parvo, rabies and kennel cough. Up-to-date immunization records have to be submitted before the first class. The dogs must also have regular flea and tick treatments, the post said.