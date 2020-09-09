Free, nonpartisan voting resource offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley has released onlne the active ballot version of VOTE411 for this year’s general election.

Vote411.org is a free, nonpartisan comprehensive resource on voting information. This one-stop source includes candidate positions for Catawba County’s local elections, state and national elections, voting registration links, absentee voting procedures and both early voting and election-day voting locations.

At the site, viewers are prompted to enter their address and then find what is on their ballot. From that point, they can compare candidate responses and even save their choices to print out later. All candidates who have responded are listed to this point. The Presidential ballot will be posted shortly.

The League has other voting information available on its website — lwvcv.org. Make a Voting Plan is a one-page checklist with details and deadlines for all three voting options for this election. It is available for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and Lincoln counties in both English and Spanish.