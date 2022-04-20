Free mulch available at the Blackburn Landfill

NEWTON — Catawba County Utilities & Engineering is giving away free mulch on a first-come basis while supplies last.

Free mulch will be available from Friday, April 22, to May 7 at the Blackburn Landfill, which is located at 4017 Rocky Ford Road in Newton. Hours for picking up mulch are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday. After May 7, mulch sales will resume at $5 per ton.

To get mulch, vehicles must check in at the landfill scale house before being directed to the mulch yard where an attendant will be on site to direct and assist with loading. Individuals will not need to leave their vehicles during the visit. There is no limit to the amount of mulch individuals may take while supplies last.

The mulch is repurposed from yard waste collected throughout the year, such as tree limbs and brush. The materials are combined and ground into a useable material for landscaping.

For more information about the mulch giveaway, call the Blackburn Landfill at 704-462-1348.