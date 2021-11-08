Free movie to be shown outdoors at library

HICKORY — On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m., in collaboration with the Hickory Community Theatre production of "Bugsy Malone," the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will host an outdoor movie night showing the film.

This hilarious 1970s classic stars Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and is the perfect family movie to watch on a crisp fall evening.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain, the movie will be moved to the library's meeting room which is limited to 30 people, first come first served. Registration is not required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.