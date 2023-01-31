Free marketing webinar may help small businesses

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Five Ways for Your Small Business to Become Known in the Marketplace" webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 9-11 a.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

The webinar is designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs market their business to their customers in the right places at the right times. This webinar will explore advertising, public relations, cold calling, social media, and relationship marketing.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.