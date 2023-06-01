Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sails Original Music Series

The city of Hickory’s 2023 Sails Original Music Series continues this week with Canadian pop-folk artist Taylor Ashton.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The outdoor venue is located at 246 Union Square NW.

Concert in Valdese

Skate Rink Jukebox will perform Friday as part of the Valdese Family Friday Nights concert series.

The music starts at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the music with the entire family.

Cold drinks, fresh popcorn, snow cones, candy, chips, ice cream and nachos will be available for purchase. All proceeds go to benefit a local community theater group, Old Colony Players.

Attendees can also enjoy lawn games such as cornhole, Frisbee, bowling, giant Jenga and more.

The Family Friday Nights concert series is free to the public and takes place every Friday from 7-10 p.m., from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Concerts take place at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. A different regional band is featured each week from a variety of genres.

The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W., in Valdese.

Coffee with a cop

On Saturday, stop by the Taste of Catawba coffee shop to meet police officers with the town of Catawba Police Department.

The event will be from 9-11 a.m. It is a chance for residents to connect with their local law enforcement and discuss issues over a hot cup of coffee.

The Taste of Catawba coffee shop is located at 102 S. Main St. in Catawba.

Journey tribute band

Journey tribute band Trial By Fire will be performing at the hum on Saturday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Brother John’s NY Style Pizza Truck will start serving food when the gates open.

Presale tickets are available now at thehum.live for $15 presale. Tickets purchased on the day of the show will be $20. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the box office before the show starts.

The show will take place at 227 Second Ave. SW, in Hickory.