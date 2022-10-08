Free heartworm testing available for dogs

HICKORY — October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and Humane Society of Catawba County has teamed up with the ASPCA, Jim Armstrong Subaru, and Subaru of America to provide free heartworm tests and $100 donated for every adoption.

Jim Armstrong Subaru is donating $100 for every adoption (dogs and cats) by HSCC during the month of October (up to $3,100). Apply to adopt today at www.catawbahumane.org .

The ASPCA and Subaru of America Inc. have teamed up to provide free heartworm tests for up to 160 dogs during the month of October. Heartworm disease can be fatal, and it only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to infect your dog. Heartworm disease is a year-round threat in North Carolina, so call 828-464-8878 to schedule your curbside appointment at Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, and also get your dogs caught up with any additional vaccines.