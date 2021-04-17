Free food distribution scheduled at church

HICKORY — Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina will be distributing free food boxes, produce and frozen meat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church in Hickory.

The church is at 485 Catawba Valley Blvd., SE.

This will be a standard drive-thru event. Volunteers and staff from Second Harvest Food Bank will assist and will load vehicles. There is no paperwork to fill out.

Each family gets one meal box of shelf-stable food, fresh produce and an assortment of frozen meat.