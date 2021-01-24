Free event to focus on financial well-being

NEWTON — The Catawba County Library is partnering with Operation HOPE, Inc. to host a workshop to help people feel more in control of their finances and improve their budgeting skills through money management and the smart use of credit.

The free session will be presented by financial well-being coach Rita Purvis and will take place virtually as a live Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required. People who are interested may sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ccls-moneyworkshop or call 828-465-8665 to get the meeting code.

Purvis will share expert tips on credit and money management and provide guidance on topics like making a budget, reading a credit report, and improving a credit score. She believes that helping people get a better grasp on their finances allows them to achieve more long-term stability for themselves and for their families.

Operation HOPE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial literacy empowerment and economic education to both youth and adults. Its website emphasizes that, “A community empowered with financial dignity asks better questions, demands better products and services, is more aspirational, and is better positioned. An empowered community is a community filled with economic opportunity.”