HICKORY — The Experimental Aircraft Association’s local Hickory Chapter will be hosting a “Flying Start” event on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at the Hickory airport. This event is for adults who are interested in learning to fly, and is the culmination of the EAA’s nationwide week-long Learn to Fly program.

Beginning Monday, May 15, and each day through Friday, May 19, free webinars will cover topics about how to learn to fly.

The local event on Saturday morning will include a presentation about local flight training resources and networking opportunities with area pilots. Webinars are at eaa.org/ltfweek and registration for the local event is at https://flyingstart.org/?559.

The Blue Ridge Chapter of the EAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose missions are to promote and encourage recreational aviation; to promote and encourage aviation safety in the design, construction and operation of all types of aircraft; to promote and encourage grassroots efforts relating to aviation research and development; and to promote safety of flight.

Many folks know the organization for its monthly EAA Young Eagles events, where local pilots donate airplane rides to area youth. It also holds a monthly general meeting, usually at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, at the Hickory Airport.

Learn more about the Blue Ridge Chapter of the EAA at http://eaa731.org or call/text 828-308-1543

For more information about the national EAA organization: