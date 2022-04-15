 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free event designed for first-time home buyers

NEWTON — Are you buying your first home? A free webinar for first-time home buyers will be presented from 2:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Catawba County Main Library at 115 West C St., Newton.

Organizers said the webinar will provide valuable information for first-time home buyers as well as for those wishing to refinance a current mortgage.

Special speakers will be present to discuss such topics as:

• 10 steps to buying a home

• Checking accounts 101 —track your budget

• Avoiding scams and fraud

• Smoke detector safety

For information and early registration, call 828-241-4440 or email clarencelewers@yahoo.com.

This program is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the Catawba County Library or Catawba County Government.

