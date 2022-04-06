Free Easter egg hunt planned at Lenoir center

LENOIR — The City of Lenoir Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 9, at Mulberry Recreation Center. The hunts are open to kids 10 and younger. The egg hunts will start at 10 a.m.

There will be games including a sack race, egg and spoon race, raw egg toss, and coloring station. Staff also plan to give out door prizes including Easter baskets, gift cards and items donated by sponsors.

The Easter egg hunt will be in three age groups: 4 and under, 5-to-7-year-olds, and 8-to-10-year-olds. Each hunt will be in a different section at Mulberry Recreation Center. Staff will make announcements telling each age group where to go for their hunt. The Easter Bunny will be there, and after the hunt, staff have a special surprise.

"We're going to have foam party after the egg hunt," Special Events Coordinator Zack Carter said. "We'll have a foam machine from Hype Nation Events blowing out foam and kids can run and play in the foam."

This is a free event sponsored by Exela and McDonald's. For more information, call 757-2165.