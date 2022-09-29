Free concerts and plays this weekend

Lonesome Ace Stringband downtown on Friday

The Sails Original Music Series season will conclude on Friday with the Lonesome Ace Stringband. The free concert begins at 7 p.m.

Due to weather, the concert will be held indoors at the Hickory Community Theatre located at 30 Third St. NW.

The three band members are Chris Coole on banjo, John Showman on fiddle and Max Malone on bass. Consisting of just fiddle, clawhammer banjo and upright bass, the band moves freely between having a sound so powerful that it doesn’t seem like it should be coming from a trio to a sparseness and fragility that draws the listener in. All three are compelling lead singers, each with their own character and range.

Shakespeare in the Park starts Friday

The Green Room Community Theatre’s popular yearly free event “Shakespeare in the Park” will be at Southside Park starting on Friday. The park is a 1775 Southwest Blvd. in Newton.

This year’s production is “Hamlet.” There will be performances on Friday and Saturday, as well as Oct. 7 and 8. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. Bring the family, a picnic, a blanket and enjoy Shakespeare under the stars.

“Hamlet” is Shakespeare’s first masterpiece, arguably the greatest tragedy in the English language. Charged by his father’s ghost to kill his uncle, the new King Claudius, Prince Hamlet struggles with doubt and alienation in Denmark’s corrupt court.

Free concert planned at CCC&TI

Classical guitarist Alan Mearns will perform on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recital hall at the Caldwell campus in Hudson. The event is free.

Mearns was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He began his musical studies with the classical violin at age 5, switching to the guitar at age 10. Moving to the United States in his late teens, he studied classical guitar performance with Douglas James at Appalachian State University and with Stanley Yates at Austin Peay State University.

The concert is part of the Performing Artist Concert Series hosted by CCC&TI’s music program.