Free community concert to be offered at Ridgeview Branch Library

HICKORY — Ridgeview Branch Library will host a free community concert with award-winning percussionist Britton-René Collins on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.

Collins will take music lovers through a sound exploration of contemporary and multidimensional percussion works. This program embraces contrast, variety, and the magical sound possibilities of percussion. This program is 60 minutes in length and is presented in partnership with Western Piedmont Symphony. All ages are welcome.

Collins has dedicated her artistry to shaping an equitable community for all musicians to thrive equally. Born in the United States, Collins began playing piano at age 5. She discovered percussion at 8 years old when she became intrigued by the drum set. She quickly fell in love with playing rock, jazz, and pop music on the drum set, which ignited her enthusiasm to explore various percussion instruments and styles of music.

No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 828-345-6037 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.