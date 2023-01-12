Free breakfast, MLK day march, interactive movies and more

Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer breakfast

The Lenoir-Rhyne University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Multicultural Affairs office will host the university’s inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast on Monday.

The breakfast will be at 7 a.m. in the Cromer Center on the Hickory campus.

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so registration is strongly encouraged. To register, visit www.lr.edu/mlk.

The breakfast and program will last until 10 a.m. The university’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Avery Staley, University President Fred Whitt, Director of Multicultural Affairs Terry Phillips and youth and family ministry major Christopher Wilson will speak during the breakfast.

The LadyElle Gospel Ensemble and the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir, directed by Ryan Luhrs, will perform.

At 11 a.m., participants may join the annual march organized by the Hickory NAACP. The march will leave off from P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the LR campus and make its way through Hickory to the Ridgeview Recreation Center.

Public parking is available on campus by the Shuford Gymnasium and Moretz Stadium complex and by Grace Chapel. A full campus map, including the surrounding area, is available at map.lr.edu.

Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Sing-Along

The Newton Performing Arts Center will have two interactive showings of Disney’s “Frozen” on Saturday. Attendees can sing along with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf while fake snow falls throughout the theater.

The center encourages people to come dressed as their favorite character. Frozen FunPacks, filled with goodies, can be purchased for families to follow along with activities. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf will be available for photos an hour before the movie starts. Character photos are included with tickets.

The movie will be shown at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ncauditorium.com.

Standard tickets are $15, or $25 with the Frozen FunPack. Tickets for children ages 2 and younger are $5.

Lenoir-Rhyne concert series to host Imani Winds

The Concert Series at Lenoir-Rhyne will host Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds on Sunday. The free performance will be held at 3 p.m. in Grace Chapel and is open to the public.

Imani Winds includes Brandon Patrick George on flute, Toyin Spellman-Diaz on oboe, Kevin Newton on French horn, Mark Dover on clarinet and Monica Ellis on bassoon. The group has recorded seven albums.

Their 2006 recording “The Classical Underground” and their 2021 recording “Bruits” were nominated for Grammy Awards for “Best Chamber Music or Small Ensemble Performance.”

The ensemble performs both familiar classical compositions, often with innovative arrangements, and contemporary pieces. The quintet frequently commissions pieces to bring new voices to the fore and highlight historical and current events through music.

In 2021, the group became the first Faculty Wind Quintet at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and their academic affiliations have included residencies at the Lincoln Center, Duke University, the University of Michigan and the University of Texas at Austin, among many others.