Free bereavement support group offered

NEWTON — Jenkins Funeral Home & Cremation Service is partnering with Integrated Care of Greater Hickory to offer a bereavement support group at no cost to the community, the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at 4081 Startown Road in Newton.

Integrated Care of Greater Hickory has been operating to the public and in the area for more than 16 years. It was founded by CEO and Clinical Director Dr. Corey Richardson. They also have three other locations and pharmacies. Garrett Whitner is the licensed therapist/counselor from Integrated Care of Greater Hickory who serves the families at Jenkins Funeral Home & Cremation Service at the meetings. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University and has been a counselor for many years.