Free agricultural event will be presented online

STATESVILLE — Cooperative Extension has organized a free, virtual agricultural conference that will be presented via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Prior registration is required through Eventbrite go.ncsu.edu/ncagritunity2021registration. The event is open to the public.

NC Agritunity is a one-day event for established small farmers, beginning farmers, gardeners, and anyone interested in agriculture. Local food production is vitally important to many people's sense of security and well-being. These presentations should be informative for anyone wanting to increase their knowledge and skill in food production.

Participants can choose from presentations in two educational tracks: animal production and market gardens. The educational programs feature presentations from NC State Extension specialists, agents, and industry professionals.

For more information, contact the Iredell County Cooperative Extension Center at 704-873-0507, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or visit: https://iredell.ces.ncsu.edu/nc-agritunity-2/ or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NCAgritunity/. NC Agritunity is a collaborative effort between N.C. Cooperative Extension agents in Iredell, Alexander, Catawba, Rowan, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties.