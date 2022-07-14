Fred T. Foard student serves as NC House page

HICKORY — Hannah Shook, a student at Fred T. Foard High School, recently served as a page for the North Carolina House of Representatives. She is the daughter of Carla Shook and David Shook and was sponsored by Rep. Mitchell S. Setzer (R), Catawba.

Shook was appointed and introduced to the members of the House during her week of service.

The North Carolina House Page Program offers a firsthand experience to students from across the state. Each year, the program provides a captivating insight into government by connecting students with elected leaders of North Carolina. Pages are given the opportunity to observe North Carolina lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and constituents working together in the legislative process. The pages witness and learn how a bill becomes a law, the structure of state government, and the legislative process.

House pages attend session and committee meetings each day. They are also given the opportunity to provide office assistance to members and staff of the House of Representatives.