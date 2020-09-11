Fred T. Foard Class of 1970 plans reunion

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard Class of 1970 is searching for classmates who were or would have been in their class. The group's 50-year reunion is this year.
The group includes many classmates who would have been in the ninth grade in the 1966-67 school year, 10th grade in 1967-68, 11th grade in 1968-69 or the 12th grade in 1969-70.
Graduation from Foard is not a requirement to be in the class. If you are a part of the class, you care asked to contact Brent Holler at 828-808-5553.
Reunion plans are underway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.