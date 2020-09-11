Fred T. Foard Class of 1970 plans reunion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard Class of 1970 is searching for classmates who were or would have been in their class. The group's 50-year reunion is this year.

The group includes many classmates who would have been in the ninth grade in the 1966-67 school year, 10th grade in 1967-68, 11th grade in 1968-69 or the 12th grade in 1969-70.

Graduation from Foard is not a requirement to be in the class. If you are a part of the class, you care asked to contact Brent Holler at 828-808-5553.

Reunion plans are underway.