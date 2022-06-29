Fourth of July celebrations include fireworks, parade

Newton will be hosting the city's inaugural Independence Day Community Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. Families and community groups are invited to walk in the parade. Golf carts, wagons, strollers, scooters, pull carts, bicycles and tricycles are welcome.

Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome, but the city advises owners to be aware of the temperature on parade day and bring foot coverings for pets if needed.

The parade lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 401 North Main Ave. The parade route will run south on Main Avenue, turn left on A Street, turn left on College Avenue, and return back to City Hall.

Hickory

The Hickory Crawdads are scheduled for a fireworks show on Sunday evening, following a minor-league baseball game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The event is touted by the Crawdads as "our longest fireworks show of the year!"

Morganton

Morganton will host 4th of July Fireworks on Monday at Freedom Park. The park will be closed all day for setup and the fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m., weather permitting. Freedom Park is at 400 Independence Blvd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Valdese

The town of Valdese will host fireworks as well as a summer concert series July 1, from 7-11 p.m. downtown at Rodoret and Main Street, Valdese, NC, 28690. The main street will close at 5 p.m., and at 7 p.m. a performance from the band "Too Much Sylvia" will begin.

At dusk, fireworks will launch from behind the Old Rock School, and Old Colony Players will provide concessions. Event parking will be at Faet Street Parking Lot, Bobo Street Parking Lot, Italy Street Parking Lot, Town Hall Parking Lot and secondary streets. Handicap parking will be on Rodoret Street near the Dry Cleaners.

Public restrooms will be at the Faet Street Parking Lot, Old Rock School Front Parking Lot and Town Parking Lot at Wells Fargo.